Wilma Beck, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 23, 2019. at Good Samaritan Home in Howard. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, at 7 p.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will begin at 5 p.m.

Wilma Thiele was born on June 1, 1926, to Fred and Anna (Kroger) Thiele in Colman, SD. She attended school in Colman and graduated from high school there. She then attended school at Eastern Normal in Madison, now known as Dakota State, and acquired a first-grade teaching certificate. She then taught school in the Colman and Estelline areas. She married Vernon Beck on October 21, 1947, and continued to teach until they moved to Madison in 1951. She worked at several jobs in Madison, including the business office of the telephone company and in the auditor's office for the City of Madison. She began working for East River Electric Power Coop. in 1971 and continued working there until retiring in 1989.

Wilma was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her association with the "Young at Heart" and "Women's Connection" groups. She also enjoyed her bible study group and meeting with the East River retirees. Wilma is survived by: two sons, Randy (Barb) Beck of Madison and Rod (Linda) Beck of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; one great grandson; one step-great grandson; and three step-great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern in 2000, her parents, four brothers and two sisters. www.kinzleyfh.com