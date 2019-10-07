October 7, 2019

Marjorie Lampe - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Marjorie Lampe

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 3:13 pm

Marjorie Lampe

Marjorie A. Lampe, 91, of Dell Rapids, died on Oct. 4, 2019, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. Visitation begins at noon Thursday, with a 3 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. prayer service, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.

Marjorie Kyte was born on Nov. 7, 1927. She married Alvin Lampe on May 25, 1948.

Survivors include her children, David (LeAnn) Lampe of Madison, Richard Lampe of Carter Lake, Iowa, John (Katherine) Lampe of Omaha, Neb., Kathy Bongers of Dell Rapids, Bernard (Sue) Lampe of Dell Rapids, and Mark (Joann) Lampe of Midwest City, Okla.

www.kinzleyfh.com

Posted in on Monday, October 7, 2019 3:13 pm.

