Jim Wilcox, 65, of Madison, died on Sept. 1, 2019, at Madison Regional Health System in Madison.

Visitation with family present is from 2-4 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 7, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.

Wilcox was born on Nov. 10, 1953, to Duane and Irene (Paul) Wilcox. He attended Madison High School and farmed all of his life with his family in the Madison area.

Survivors include a sister, Betty Strom, brother-in-law William Matzke, and sister-in-law Bernice Wilcox.

