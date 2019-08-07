August 7, 2019

Anna North - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Anna North

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:00 pm

Anna North

Anna I. North, 96, died on Aug. 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Per her request, no services will be held.

The Willoughby Funeral Home is assisting.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:00 pm.

