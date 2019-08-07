Anna North

Anna I. North, 96, died on Aug. 5, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.
Per her request, no services will be held.
The Willoughby Funeral Home is assisting.
Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 3:00 pm
