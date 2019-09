Daniel Robert Stout, 55, of Sioux Falls, died on Sept. 5, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the funeral at 2 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ramona Cemetery in Ramona at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Stout was born on Sept. 23, 1963, at Madison to Charles and Betty (Wolf) Stout. He grew up in Ramona and married Karen Gross in 1991.

Survivors include his wife Karen and daughters, Sabena Carter and Alysia Stout.

He was preceded in death by two siblings.