Robert Frager

Robert "Bob" Lawrence Frager, age 90, Watertown, SD died peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Hospital Watertown , SD.

Bob was born February 24, 1929 in Lake County to Walter and Cecile (Hilmer) Frager Veeser. He married Mavis A. Witt in October, 1947. They lived in Sioux Falls and Madison. Bob graduated from General Beadle (Dakota State) in 1969 with a B.S. in Secondary Education and Industrial Arts.

In Sioux Falls, Bob and Mavis managed the concession at a drive inn movie theatre, owned several rental properties, owned and operated the Dairy Dream. In Madison, Bob was one of the developers of the race track near Madison and owned a sod business.

Bob enjoyed spending time with family. He especially enjoyed taking his family, or those that would go along, on long car rides. Bob enjoyed his motorcycles. He was always willing to go ride and offered giving you a ride. He belonged to three motorcycle clubs in Sioux Falls. Bob enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, watching the Celtics, and was a Vikings fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mavis, and great-grandson Braxton Wermers.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Graydon) Schlisner, Roxy (Steve) Saufley, and Vicki (Randy) Helwig; 4 grandchildren, Michelle Bursing, Scott Schlisner, Nolan Saufley, Erica Saufley; 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan Schlisner, Chandler Bursing, Callie Bursing, Nolan Saufley Jr., Reid Saufley, Ella Schlisner, Grady Schlisner and Leah Schlisner; one great-great-granddaughter Mackenzie Wermers.

