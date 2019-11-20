Gail Milliman, 65, died on Nov. 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on May 17, 1954, and adopted by Clark and Sylvia Fellers.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Ronnie of Palmyra, N.Y.; 4 children, Adam (Kate) Shaw, Madison, SD, Eric (Melissa) Shaw, Rochester, NY, Kate Milliman and Benjamin (Chelsey) Milliman, both Sioux Falls, SD; 1 brother, Gary (Jeanette) Fellers, West Palm Beach, FL; and 9 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents.

No services will be held; burial will be at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are suggested to Hillside Children's Center, 1183 Monroe Ave., Rochester, N.Y., 14620.