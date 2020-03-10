Rodney Limmer

Rodney DeWayne Limmer, 62, of Wentworth, SD passed away the morning of March 4th, 2020 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls, SD.

A celebration of life will be held March 29, 2020 at the VFW in Madison, SD from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Rodney, born September 10, 1957, in Madison, SD to Gerald and Arlene Limmer, grew up in the Wentworth area. He was an avid horseman, fisherman and hunter. He had worked as a beekeeper, truck driver, and carpenter. His love of music and motorcycles was unmatched by those around him. He played in a band during his younger years and his passion for music continued through his lifetime.

Rodney leaves behind his wife, Perri McLellan, Wentworth, SD; his 3 children, Christopher Limmer, Wentworth SD, Sheena (Pina) Thompson, Sioux Falls, SD, and Kelsey and Greg Smith of Aurora, SD; his 8 grandchildren, Rayah, Kiera, Ava, Zoey, Brayden, Lincoln, Addison and Emmitt.

He's survived by his mother Arlene Wentworth, SD and his 4 siblings, Jerrie and Rob Smalley, WA; Daryce and Barry Blanchette, MN; Dustin and Christine Limmer, NE; Starla and Tim Lewis, MN; as well as several nephews and nieces.

Rodney is preceded in death by grandparents Raymond and Ida Limmer, Hubbert and Julia Carson, uncle Darwin Limmer, father Gerald Limmer and cousin Lisa Limmer.

In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with expenses.