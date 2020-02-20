February 20, 2020

Theodore Feldhaus - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Theodore Feldhaus

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:44 pm

Theodore Feldhaus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Theodore Joseph "Ted" Feldhaus, 56, of Howard, died on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.

Feldhaus was born on June 28, 1963, to Leo and Leona (Reisch) Feldhaus. He made a career in concrete construction. He married Rene Herke on June 19, 1982. He married Tina Wright on Feb. 14, 1990.

Survivors include five children, Dagan (Kayla), Christopher (Heydi), Ashley, Samantha (Michael) and Brendan; six grandchildren; his mother, Leona Feldhaus; four brothers; eight sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Leo Feldhaus.

www.willoughbyfh.com

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 3:44 pm.

© Copyright 2020, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.