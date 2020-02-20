Theodore Feldhaus

Theodore Joseph "Ted" Feldhaus, 56, of Howard, died on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home.

Feldhaus was born on June 28, 1963, to Leo and Leona (Reisch) Feldhaus. He made a career in concrete construction. He married Rene Herke on June 19, 1982. He married Tina Wright on Feb. 14, 1990.

Survivors include five children, Dagan (Kayla), Christopher (Heydi), Ashley, Samantha (Michael) and Brendan; six grandchildren; his mother, Leona Feldhaus; four brothers; eight sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Leo Feldhaus.

