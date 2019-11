Franklin Daniel Voeltz, 78, of Austin, Minn., died on Nov. 4, 2019.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard.

Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Willoughby Funeral Home.

Voeltz was born on Oct. 17, 1941, at Howard to Frank and Lois (Dorris) Voeltz. He married Roxanne Hof on July 19, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Roxanne; and three children, Rebecca Swartz, Daniel and Franklin Voeltz.

