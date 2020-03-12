Donald Bogue

Donald Ray "Don" Bogue, Aberdeen, SD, died March 3, 2020 at the age of 81 in Rockport, TX.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1429 N. Dakota St., Aberdeen, SD.

Don was born April 12, 1938 in Dell Rapids, SD to Lewis and Foresta (Wood) Bogue. After high school he attended South Dakota State University and then finished his education degree through Dakota State University. He later went on to achieve his Master's degree through the University of South Dakota. His first teaching position was in Wilmot, SD where he met his future wife, Dorothy Van Cleve.

Don and Dorothy were married August 11, 1962 in Wilmot, SD and were married for over 57 years. Don left his teaching position and he moved to Webster, SD with his wife and daughter where he first worked as a teacher and then for the local water treatment plant. He also held a position with the State of South Dakota in Pierre, South Dakota. Before moving to Aberdeen SD, he taught for another year in Webster, SD and then took a position with Control Data, which later became Banner Engineering, in Aberdeen, SD until his retirement in 2000.

After retiring Don and Dorothy spent their winters in Rockport, Texas, escaping the South Dakota winters.

Don loved to hunt, camp and fish and taught his wife and children to enjoy those activities, as well. He had a quiet sense of humor that he shared with those he was closest to.

Honored to share Don's life are his wife, Dorothy Bogue, Aberdeen, SD; his children, Nancy (Bryon) Pedersen, Piedmont, SD, Vern Bogue, Aberdeen, SD and Bonnie (James) Yackley of Elkton, SD; grandchildren, Alex Pedersen, Alix (Bogue) Westlund, Connor Pedersen, Taylor Bogue, Tyler Bogue, Sawyer Yackley and Willow Yackley; and sister, Anita Forman, Milbank, SD.

Preceding Don in death where his parents: Lewis and Foresta Bogue.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.

