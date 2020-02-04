Alice Severson

Alice E. Severson (Abraham), age 94, of Sioux Falls, entered heaven on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a valiant battle with health issues at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls. Her devotion to family and belief in God supported her and finally gave her peace.

Her celebration of life will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Burial will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 PM, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.

Alice was born in Ramona, SD, on May 20, 1925, to Herman and Amanda Abraham. She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Ramona until 1985, when she and Bud moved to Madison and joined the St. John Lutheran Church there. While in Madison, the couple became very active with a group they formed with many friends called "The Grass Hoppers," due to the love they shared of Lake Herman State Park.

Alice married Martin "Bud" Severson Jr. on October 11, 1944, at St. John Lutheran Church, rural Ramona. They welcomed their only child, Dianne Faye, on March 14, 1946. They operated a farm and dairy business near Ramona, also raising a variety of animals (which Alice loved so much she named many of them. She especially loved dogs).

She was always busy and was perfect at everything she did. She enjoyed bowling, crafts, playing cards, mahjong, crocheting, knitting, sewing, and especially planting gardens and flowers. One could always see Alice baking fresh goods and hot dishes for a family who just suffered a loss or an illness.

Upon the death of Bud, Alice moved to Sioux Falls in December of 1998, where she became a member of Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church and enjoyed all bible study groups. She especially enjoyed folding bulletins with a group for the next Sunday church service.

Alice is survived by her daughter Dianne; grandchildren, Randy (Lisa) Gruenhagen, Paula Gruenhagen, Erin (Jim) Novak; great-grandchildren, Jay Novak and Nora Novak; one sister, Elizabeth Menches; one sister-in-law, Joyce Severson; several nieces and nephews; and Gale and Shirley Gruenhagen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Martin "Bud" Severson; one sister, Goldie Dickerson; two brothers, Joe and Albert Abraham; and several sisters- and brothers-in-law.

