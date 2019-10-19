October 19, 2019

Dick Leighton - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Dick Leighton

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 3:38 pm

Dick Leighton By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Funeral services are pending for Richard "Dick" Leighton, 84, of Madison, who died on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls.

The Weiland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
