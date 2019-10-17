Bud Gerry, age 77, of Wentworth, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, October 18th at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Wentworth with Rev. Adam Welton officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Rosehill Cemetery, 23686 465th Ave., Wentworth, SD 57075 or St. Peter's Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 125, Wentworth, SD 57075.

Bud Eugene Gerry was born March 30, 1942 in Sioux Falls to Woodrow and Edna (Patheal) Gerry. He attended school in Wentworth and graduated from Chester High School in 1961. On June 3, 1962, he married Shelia Dumke at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wentworth. Bud spent his entire life farming and he shared his love for farming with his family and grandchildren.

He was involved with many organizations and boards over the years and served in many positions. Some of the boards were: member of the Wentworth Fire Dept. for 18 years, Wentworth Township Board and the Chester School Board. Bud was also a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he held many offices.

Bud is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shelia of Wentworth; three sons, Loren (Leslie) of Rapid City, Lowell (Teri) of Madison and Leon (Melissa) of Wentworth. Bud enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's programs and sporting events for Tyler, Elijah, Maddie, Zoey, Nathan and Parker. He is also survived by his two sisters, Shirley (Gaylen) Backus of Wentworth and Nancy (Larry) Kaschmitter of Sioux Falls; one brother, Ron (Cathy) Gerry of Sundance, WY; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Gerry; sister-in-law, Kay Gerry; and granddaughter, Katie.