Dean Kooiker, age 80, of Madison, died, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Madison Regional Health System. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Church of the Nazarene in Madison. Burial will follow at Graceland

Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Monday, at Ellsworth Funeral Home.

Irwin Dean Kooiker was born January 4, 1939, at Hull, IA, to Albert L. and Margaret (DeJong) Kooiker. Dean was baptized at the First Reform Church in Hull. He then attended a country school in Doon, IA. Dean went on to attend high school in Rock Valley, IA, until March of 1954 when the family moved to a farm near Junius. Dean graduated in 1956 at Beadle Campus School in Madison and loved playing football there. Dean served his country in the National Guard. He also worked at John Morrel in Madison, he hauled propane for solar gas and fuel for Cole's petroleum. Dean married Reva Kooiker in 1958 and had two children. In 1982, he married Sally Hamilton Simons. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Madison. Dean will be remembered for his love of gardening, woodworking, and mechanical engineering in his spare time.

He also enjoyed wine, sausage making, and the 2-4 pm coffee

and conversations with his friends.

Dean is survived by his wife Sally; his daughter, Amy Meehan; step-children, Vicky Simons Larson, and Tony Simons; one brother, Warren; one sister, Verna Hauge; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Brenda

Bordeaux; and one brother Earl.

