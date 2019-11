Elaine Irene Neises, 93, of Howard, died on Nov. 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Services begin at 2 p.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard.

Elaine Genzlinger was born on June 15, 1926. She married John Neises on May 18, 1948.

Survivors include a sister, Ardis; and a brother, Garry.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brother Perry and sister-in-law Marge Genzlinger; sister Aleline and brother-in-law Delmar Callies; and brother-in-law Ronald Bauer.

