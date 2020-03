Ramona Weinkauf, 85, of Jasper, Minn., died on March 10, 2020, at the Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne, Minn.

Visitation will be Sun., March 15, from 2-5 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Mon., March 16, at First Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne.