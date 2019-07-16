Russell "Bud" Stacey

Russell "Bud" C. Stacey, 86, of Madison passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Good Samaritan, Howard.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 15 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.

Russell Clyde Stacey was born May 19, 1933 in Clark, SD to Thomas and Ellen Jane (Clyde) Stacey. He grew up and attended school in Clark and on May 24, 1958 he married Dorothy Seeley. Russell worked on the family farm and he also loaded potatoes for Larry Persoon. He and Dorothy then moved to Madison, SD where he worked for the Lake County Highway Dept. for more than 35 years. After retirement there he worked for local farmers in the Madison area.

Russell is survived by: his wife, Dorothy of Madison; children Debbie (Dean) Feistner of Madison, Ruth Stacey of Madison, Darrell (Jackie) Stacey of Watertown, and Barb (TJ) Stacey of Madison; 26 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Ida (Charlie) Lundholm of Madison, SD and Francis "Red" (Lois) Stacey of Bradley, SD and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 10 siblings, and one great-great-grandchild.

