David Krumvieda, 68, of Montrose, died on Dec. 6, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Fri., Dec. 13, at Montrose United Methodist Church. Visitation begins at 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

He was born on May 10, 1951. He married Sandy McKenney on April 20, 1991.

Survivors include his wife; 2 sons, Mark and Daniel; and 10 siblings, Darlene, Shirley, Barb, Marlys, Judy, Daryl, Wayne, Roger, Jerry and Dennis.

www.kinzleyfh.com