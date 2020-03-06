Yolande Josephson, age 90, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Her wishes were to have her body donated to USD Medical School in Vermillion with a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel.

Yolande Ozello Borries was born April 4, 1929, in New Orleans, LA, to Clarence & Mary Ann (Spears) Borries. As a young girl, she grew up throughout the South. In 1945, she moved with her family to Marshall, MN, and graduated from Marshall High School in 1947. She attended DSU in Madison for a short while and then began work as an office manager & service representative for Northwestern Bell. On August 1, 1948, she married Fred Josephson in Minneota, MN. Yolande loved dolls and so she decided to open a shop in Madison that had everything doll-related, called Yo's Doll World from 1980-88.

She stayed involved as a member of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and as a former Girl Scout Leader.

Yolande is survived by her daughter- Nancy (Bill) Orton of Rutland, SD; 17 grandchildren & 26 great-grandchildren; one foster son, Bruce Edwards of Osceola, IN, and one foster daughter, Joan Eastlund of Alexandria, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred (2006); son Lynn Josephson; two daughters, Mary Ellen Josephson & Nellie Josephson; one granddaughter, Faith Dubro and one grandson, Marcus Sauer; five brothers & one sister.