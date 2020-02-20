February 20, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:37 pm

Joanne Owens By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Joanne E. Owens, 85, formerly of Madison, died on Feb. 15, 2020, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at Madison United Methodist Church. Visitation is Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the church.

Joanne Kurtz was born on July 27, 1934. She married Robert O. Owens on June 15, 1952; he died on Nov. 25, 1996.

Survivors include 3 sons, Bill, Terry and Joel; and 1 daughter, Cindy Smith.

She was preceded in death by son Eric & daughter Karen.

