Joanne Owens

Joanne E. Owens, 85, formerly of Madison, died on Feb. 15, 2020, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 22, at Madison United Methodist Church. Visitation is Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at the church.

Joanne Kurtz was born on July 27, 1934. She married Robert O. Owens on June 15, 1952; he died on Nov. 25, 1996.

Survivors include 3 sons, Bill, Terry and Joel; and 1 daughter, Cindy Smith.

She was preceded in death by son Eric & daughter Karen.