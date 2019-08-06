Millard Larrabee

Millard F. "Bud" Larrabee, 86, of Bryant, died on July 26, 2019, at his home.

Memorial services will be at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant on Sat., Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Lake Norden Cemetery in Lake Norden.

Larrabee was born on Oct. 10, 1933, at St. Louis, Mo., to Millard and Mercella (Bauer) Larrabee. He served in the Army and was married. He later moved to Madison, where he met his present wife, Patricia.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; 2 sons, Joseph Larrabee and Edward Rhine; and 5 daughters, Julie Harvey, Caroline Johnson, Lucinda Larson, Serena Witham and Leona Kretzschmar.