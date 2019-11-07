Elaine Maxine Steffensen

Elaine Maxine (Moe) Steffensen, 80 of Arlington, SD died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Avantara Health Care Center in Lake Norden, SD.

Elaine was born on July 13, 1939 to Knute and Alma (Anderson) Moe. She grew up on the Moe family farm south of Arlington, was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington, attended Bangor 3 country school and graduated from Arlington High School in 1957. On April 23, 1958, she married Wenzel Steffensen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington.

Elaine and Wenzel were blessed with 6 children: Terry, Tim, Todd, Sheila, Tom & Travis. She had 18 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine had a strong faith and was a kind soul with a beautiful smile and a hearty laugh. She loved the color purple and was even referred to as the "Purple Grandma." Elaine's favorite treat was a Butterfinger Blizzard and she always liked to have a Diet Coke in hand. She enjoyed bus trips, shopping trips, Twins games, playing cards, camping with family and friends, and had many fond memories from hunting and fishing trips. She especially loved attending her grandchildren's activities. Elaine was a great baker, and, according to her kids, she made the best lefse, apple crisp and rhubarb pie. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grateful for sharing her life are her 6 children, Terry (Darlene) Steffensen of Madison, Tim (Heidi) Steffensen of Watertown, Todd Steffensen of Watertown, Sheila (Jerry) Ides of Sioux Falls, Tom (Kelly) Steffensen of Brookings, Travis (Deb) Steffensen of Arlington; 18 grandchildren: Emily (Marc), Ryan (Courtney) & Riley; Andrew (Sara), Lauren (Ryan) & Sabrina (Tyler); Carter, Dylan & Brock; Cierra, Allie & Molly; Jacob, Matthew, Luke, Nicole, Rachel & Maria; 8 great-grandchildren, Sienna, Charlotte, Carson, Ellie, Annie, Libby, Shiloh & Scout; siblings Yvonne Dobrenski of Brookings and Ronnie (Linda) Moe of Madison; sisters-in-law, Sharon (John) Gates of Young America, MN and Karen (Roger) Spilde of Badger; brothers-in-law, David (Deb) Steffensen of Arlington and Mark (Carla) Steffensen of Brookings; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Robert Moe, Keith (Joanne) Moe, David Moe; a sister Dianne (Steve) Dougherty; brother-in-law Bill Dobrenski; mother-in-law Myrtle Steffensen; brother-in-law Ellery (Mary) Steffensen; sister-in-law Jackie Steffensen.

Funeral services for Elaine Steffensen will be at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arlington with Pastor Elisa Berndt McMullen officiating. Burial will be in the Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services in the church on Friday.