Bonnie Benson

Bonnie Rae Heisinger Benson, 77, of Sioux Falls, SD and married to Edward L. Benson, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by her family in Sioux City, Iowa.

Bonnie was born on August 12, 1942 in Parkston, SD to Celestine (Billie) M. Springer and Joe J. Heisinger. Bonnie and Ed met when Bonnie was 16 years old, fell madly in love and got married in 1963 when they had their son Todd. As a family, they resided in Sioux Falls, SD when they started Benson's Flea Market with their partner Jerry Warren in 1969.

Fifteen years later, they purchase their home on Lake Madison, fulfilling their dream. In the winter months, you could find Ed and Bonnie at their AZ home playing card games and spending time with friends.

Bonnie volunteered her time at the Moose Lodge in Sioux Falls. She loved to quilt in her free time and also donated quilt tops to children and families in need. Bonnie loved to play card games, read romantic novels, watching soap operas and spending time with friends at Lake Madison.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Edward L, Benson; her son Todd Benson (Debra Carlson); her granddaughters Talia Benson (Matt McGlohon) and Hali Benson (Rhyen Rosenquist); her great-grandchildren Harper Shideler, Roman Rosenquist; her nieces and nephews Debbie (Steve) Bruneau, Steve (Shawn) Heisinger, David Heisinger, Mary Jo Beck, Michelle (Brad) Stensland, Kellie (Jim) Farley, Shari Lee, Kim (Jon) Heisinger-Jaso, Brett (Natalie) Heisinger, Kathy (Kyle) Cook.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Billie and Joe Heisinger; her brothers Don (Marion), Dick (Jackie) and Denny (Vicki); and her sister Dee (Luvern) Wittrock; Ed's parents Sam and Mildred Benson; Harper's father Justin Shideler; Craig and Jeff Wittrock.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am with a light lunch to follow on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street.

For obituary and online registry please go to www.millerfh.com