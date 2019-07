Thomas Borns died on June 23, 2019.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. Fri., July 12, at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Mo.

Borns was born on Aug. 27, 1950, at Watertown to Clifford and Dorothy Borns. He graduated from Madison High School in 1968 and worked in electrical construction project management.

Survivors include 3 children, Alicia Borns, Darci Arrington and Dylan Borns; and 3 siblings, John, Mary Ann and Kathy.

Meyersfuneralchapel.com