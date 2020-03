James Monroe Wright, age 56, Madison, died on March 6, 2020, at his home.

At this time, there will be no memorial service held.

Wright was born on Dec. 29, 1963, at San Leandro, Calif., to Charles and Marlys (Sunde) Wright.

Survivors include two children, Nicole Wright and Charles Wright, both of Michigan; his mother, Marlys Sunde Smith of San Lorenzo, Calif.; two grandchildren; and four brothers, Kevin, Michael, Russell and Gary Wright.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

