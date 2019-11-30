November 30, 2019

Mervela Clarine Hildebrandt - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Mervela Clarine Hildebrandt

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 2:16 pm

Mervela Clarine Hildebrandt By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Mervela Clarine Hildebrandt, 77, of Mitchell, SD, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mitchell Wesleyan Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Survivors include her sons Greg (Lora) Hildebrandt and Brian (Christine) Hildebrandt, both of Mitchell; three grandchildren; brother Carl John, of Vero Beach, FL; two sisters-in-law, Donna Lidel, Madison, and Karen Lidel, Sioux Falls.
  • Print

Posted in on Friday, November 29, 2019 2:16 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.