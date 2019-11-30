Mervela Clarine Hildebrandt, 77, of Mitchell, SD, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Mitchell Wesleyan Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell with a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.