July 12, 2019

JoAnn "JoJo" McNeil

Posted: Thursday, July 11, 2019 2:34 pm

JoAnn "JoJo" McNeil

JoAnn "JoJo" O. McNeil (Phelps), 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. The staff at Ramona Senior Manor and Silverado Hospice provided loving care for her.

She is survived by her daughter Tricia Lambert (Steve), granddaughters Stephanie McKay (Steven), Shannon Rodieck (Sean) and five great-grandsons who affectionately named her GG for great grandma.

GG was preceded in death by her husband Duane (Dewey) McNeil in 2005, her son Craig McNeil in 2011, and a baby boy in 1950.

She was born in Rutland, South Dakota on December 21, 1930. She married Dewey on March 4, 1950 and they moved to San Diego in the late 1950s and raised their family there.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date and her final resting place will be in Madison, South Dakota.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Ramona Senior Center.

Condolences may be sent to Tricia Lambert, 16863 Daza Drive, Ramona, CA 92065.

