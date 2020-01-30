January 30, 2020

Nick Hoek Jr. - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:25 pm

Nick Hoek Jr., 86, of Renner, South Dakota, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Avantara Nursing Home (formerly Southridge) in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2 also at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Wesley United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marian; daughter, Connie (Rex) France of Rushmore, MN; son, Randy (Laurie) Hoek of Brandon, SD; two grandsons, Dale (Barb) Papka, and Troy (Melissa) Hoek; one granddaughter, Nikki (Joe) Reiter; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor "Tay Tay" Hoek, Dylan (Sarah) Hoek, Wyatt Papka, Jackson Reiter, Sydney Papka, Zach Marks, and Alicia Marks; and three great-great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bentley, and Brycen.

