Gregory A. Pasco, 70, of Madison passed away on December 19, 2019 at Avantara, Salem, South Dakota. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Gregory Pasco was born on March 3, 1949 to Henry and Helen (Giesewicz) Pasco in Warren, Michigan. After high school in Warren, where he played bass in a band, he attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge in 1970, Greg worked for Chrysler Motor Company, then as a private detective, and eventually became a tax fraud investigator for the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury Dept. Because of his abilities with logic and math, he was a skillful agent and expert witness in white-collar crime.

In 1972, Greg was married to Deborah Burns at St. Andrews Church in Detroit, Michigan. Greg and Deborah had four children and, together, the family lived in Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, and ultimately, South Dakota. Upon Greg's retirement from the IRS CID, he finished his master's degree at the University of South Dakota, and proceeded to write several books on the topics of politics and education, including "Forensic Accounting," a textbook for the Tax Investigation course he taught at Colorado Technical University.

Greg didn't only teach outside the home; he taught his own children courses in literature, creative and analytical writing, and poetry. He passed on a love of family and learning, pride in work, and trust in God to his family.

Greg is survived by his wife Deborah; his children Amanda (Dillon Kolbo) of Madison, Rachel (Nathan Mulder) of Trent, Mary (John Handcock) of Long Valley, and Greg, Jr. of Bridgewater; as well as fourteen grandchildren and various nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald.