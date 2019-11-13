Betty Peterson, age 89, of Madison, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Betty Jeanne (Tolson) Peterson was born in Ventura, California on May 12, 1930 to Bennie and Dorothy Tolson. She grew up and attended school in Ventura. She married James D. Peterson on April 15, 1948 in Ventura. Together they raised 4 children.

Betty was a homemaker and in-home daycare provider and a Grandma to the neighborhood. Betty and Jim lived in Ventura/Oak View area in California most of their adult life. They moved to Madison, SD in 1992 after Jim's retirement to be closer to family. For the last eight months, Betty has been a resident of the Good Sam assisted living in Howard.

Grateful for sharing her life are 3 sons, Charlie (Yvonne) Peterson Madison SD, Doug (Nancy) Peterson Wentworth SD, Darrell Peterson Ventura CA; one daughter, Cindy (Tom) Houser Madison SD; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim (2010), daughter-in-law Linda Peterson (2018), and brother-in-law George Peterson (2012).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.