Wilma Abrahamson, 93, of Lake Preston, died on Nov. 29. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at American Lutheran Church, DeSmet. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Osthus Funeral Home.

Wilma Schneider was born on Nov. 23, 1926. She married James Abrahamson on June 9, 1946. He died in 2010.

Survivors include 3 sons, Roger, Gayle and Jerry; 3 grandsons; 1 great-grandson; 1 sister, Doris Bjorkman; and 1 sister-in-law, Orpha Abrahamson. She was also preceded in death by six siblings, Alvin, Alfred, Dale, Leo, Edna and Linda.