John "Jack" Headley

John William "Jack" Headley, 82, of Brookings, died on Dec. 24, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings.

Memorial visitation is Sunday from 2-4 p.m., with a liturgical wake service at 4 p.m., at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the South Dakota Amateur Radio Council (SDARC) at http://sdlink.org/ or to summer student internships at the Sanford Underground Research Facility, South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, Attn: Nancy Geary, 630 E. Summit St., Lead, S.D., 57754.

www.rudesfuneralhome.com