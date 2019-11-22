Paul Hohman

Paul Dean Hohman was born December 12, 1931 to Floyd and Naomi (Hotvet) Hohman in Sioux Falls, SD. He died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice Cottage from pancreatic cancer.

He graduated from Larchwood High School in 1949 and from Iowa State University in 1956. He married Rosamond "Roz" Hohman on June 16, 1956. He started his veterinary practice in Canton, SD after spending two years in the Army in Virginia. To this union, five children (Eric, Amy, Ellen, Curt, and Anne) were born. Paul and Roz were blessed with forty-two years of marriage and thankful to have raised their children in Canton. Roz died on December 4, 2004. Paul married Marlys Ahrendt on June 24, 2006.

Paul was president of the SD Veterinary Medical Association in 1968. He later served on the state licensure board and was recognized as a Veterinarian of the Year.

Paul was a member of Canton Lutheran church, sang in the choir, served on all its Boards and was a Steven Minister. He also sang with the Grieg Male Chorus. Paul enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, golfing, skiing, winters on Dauphin Island, traveling, playing cards with friends and many fun days at his cabin on Lake Brant. Paul was also a charter member of the Canton Ski Club, which was formed in the mid-'60.

Paul is survived by his wife Marlys; sons Eric (Mona) Hohman, Canton, SD and Curt (Lisa) Hohman, Chester, SD; daughters Amy (Marlin) Andresen, Madison, SD, Ellen (Bob) Kreider, Naples, FL and Anne (Mark) Geidel, Hesston, KS; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; Marlys' family, Jeff Hanisch, Sioux Falls, SD, Jill (Mark) Hull, Midlothian, TX, Jay (Lisa) Hanisch, Sioux Falls, Julie Hanisch, Sioux Falls, SD; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Dale (Jan) Hohman, Bloomington, IL and Mark (Ida) Hohman, Larchwood, IA; plus many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 22 at Canton Lutheran Church. Private family burial will take place prior to the service. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Jim and Caroline Deinema Canton Community Foundation.

