Warren Bergheim, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral service will be 11 AM on Friday, July 12th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Glen Enright officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Madison VFW, Madison American Legion and US Navy personnel. Online registry book at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Warren Kermit Bergheim was born September 17, 1924 in Madison, SD, to Nordahl and Hannah (Hexom) Bergheim. He enlisted in the US Navy and served from Aug. 1944-June 1946. After his discharge, he returned to South Dakota to homestead on the family farm. In 1952, he moved to Alaska and bought some land to homestead. While he was there, he was a commercial fisherman and worked at the post office. He returned to South Dakota in the mid 1970s. On February 16, 1985, he married Marilyn Peterson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Some of Warren's hobbies were raising a big garden, cooking, canning and making his famous potato klub. Warren loved to read, especially magazines, very proud of his Norwegian heritage, good and faithful servant of God and a VFW Life Member.

He is survived by his three children, Janet (Tom) Schofield of Philip, SD, Mike (KJ) Peterson of Rapid City and Jaime (Jerry) McKinney of Madison; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nora Stangeland and Arloine (Steve) Goodfellow, both of Brookings; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Deanna Bergheim of Madison.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife; son, Matthew Peterson; grandson, Marcus Peterson; and six siblings, Carlton, Harlan, Helen Marie DenBesten, Helen Bergheim, Angeline Kaufman and Muriel Bonano.