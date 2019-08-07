August 7, 2019

Bill Nolan - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Bill Nolan

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 2:58 pm

Wilfrid H. "Bill" Nolan, Jr., 74, of Madison, died on Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Mon., Aug. 12, in the Opera House at Prairie Village. Inurnment will be in the Prairie Village Cemetery.

Nolan was born on Jan. 6, 1945, at Rapid City to Wilfrid "Gip" Sr. and Irma (Richards) Nolan. He later moved to Madison and lived at Prairie Village for many years and was one of the train engineers.

Survivors include his cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family requests no flowers please. Donations in his memory may be made to: Prairie Village Railroad Fund, P.O. Box 256, Madison, S.D., 57042.

