Alice Clark

Alice C. Clark, age 95, of Madison, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, August 23, 2019, at West Center Baptist Church in Madison. Burial will follow at the Graceland Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.

Alice Charlotte Anderson was born August 28, 1923, in Viborg, to Axel and Fern (Darrow) Anderson. As a child, she attended Big Springs Country School. In 1940, Alice married Bill Harwig and they lived in Minnesota. Following Bill's passing, she moved to Sioux Falls in 1960, where she worked at Westward Ho Country Club and several motels. On December 26, 1975, she marred Francis Clark in Sioux Falls. Francis retired in 1976, and he and Alice loved traveling together. They later moved to Franklin in 1981.

Alice started the 4 Seasons Flea Market in Madison in 1991 and operated it until her retirement in 2003. She also worked as a house parent at the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the West Center Baptist Church. Alice was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. She also enjoyed holidays, playing bingo, and going to garage sales. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Sally Bates of Madison, Bill (Cathy) Harwig of Baltic, Bob (Judy) Harwig of Desoto, KS, Henry Harwig of Sioux Falls, Sue (Jaime) Berry of Madison, Cheryl (Ron) Bollinger of Madison, Debbie (Glenn) Bentley of Rapid City, Lori Anderson of Madison, and Richard (MaryJo) Harwig of Rowena; two sisters, Irene Jordan of Kansas City, and Eldora "Jackie" (Rudy) Berreth of Sioux Falls; 28 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bill and Francis; one son, Ernie Harwig; one infant grandson; one infant great-grandson; two sisters, Joy Bowen and Hannah Clark; and one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Harwig.

