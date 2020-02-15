Betty Sunde, age 93, of Madison, SD, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lake Madison Lutheran Church with Rev. Phillip Hofinga officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 5:00 PM with family present at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Betty Lorraine Hansen was born on January 30, 1927 in Madison to Alfred and Mildred (Susie) Hansen. She attended Hyland School and graduated from Eastern High School in 1944. She attended Eastern Normal College and became a bookkeeper. On January 16, 1947, she married James Sunde at Trinity Lutheran Church and to this union they had two children, Doug and Kathy.

Betty was a homemaker, Ladies Aid Treasurer from 1991-2007 and also the Church Financial Secretary. Betty was a member of Prize & Coffee Club, Entre Nous member and American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed traveling, sewing, painting, restoring furniture, collecting antiques, reading, square dancing and playing Bridge.

Betty is survived by one son, Doug (Janet) Sunde of Madison; one daughter, Kathy (Ted) Weiland of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren, Sarah Sunde, William (Lindsay) Sunde, Laura (Anthony) White, Rebecca Sunde, Justin (Jill Ireland) Weiland, Christopher (Katrina) Weiland and Allison (David Mercer) Weiland; 11 great-grandchildren, Willem Sunde, Lilly, Willard and Layne Sunde, Elle, Alma and Weston White, Pearl and Ruby Weiland, and Mary Jane and Georgia Mercer; and one sister, Marian Hardy of Sioux Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2016; and one infant granddaughter.