Richard Leighton

Richard "Dick" Leighton, age 84, of Madison, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Sanford Hospice Centennial Cottage in Sioux Falls.

Dick's family will be hosting a Gathering of Remembrance at the home of Dave and Marcia Goehring on October 27, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at 23487 449th Avenue, Madison, SD 57042. Light refreshments will be served. A private family committal will be in Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials can be directed in Dick's name to Union Gospel Mission, 705 E. 8th St., Sioux Falls, SD 57103. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com.

Richard Eugene Leighton was born January 21, 1935 in Rutland, SD, the son of Leonard and Ione (Alfson) Leighton. He graduated from General Beadle High School. On May 6, 1955, he married Shirlee Carlson in Madison. After their wedding, they made their home on a farm southwest of Madison, where they would raise their four children. Dick and Shirlee remained on the farm until 1995 when they moved into town.

Dick was a farmer his entire life; he loved everything there was to love about farming. When he wasn't farming, Dick was involved in his community by serving on the Herman Township Board, Smith-Zimmerman Museum Board and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dick will be remembered by his four children, Mary (Kevin) Ryan of Sioux Falls, Marcia (Dave) Goehring, Scott Leighton and Brian (Debbie) Leighton all of Madison; five grandchildren, Katie (Dan) Popowski, Josh (Jennifer) Ryan, Skyler, Spencer and Ramsey Leighton; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Popowski and Anders Ryan; brother, Carrol (Julia) Leighton of Burnsville, MN; and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ione; and wife, Shirlee.