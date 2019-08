Edward Rovang Hexom, 86, of Wentworth, died on July 29, 2019, at his residence.

Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Fri., Sept. 6, at Graceland Cemetery with military honors.

Hexom was born on Dec. 27, 1932, at Madison to Edward M. and Myrtle (Rovang) Hexom. He helped with the family business, Hexom Memorial Co., and later worked for Otis, Montgomery and other companies.

Survivors include 3 nephews, 2 nieces and several cousins.

