Jean Jankord

Jean Evelyn Graves Jankord never wanted to be a bother to anyone and so she passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Redfield Community Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be Sunday, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Hyke Funeral Home. Family will be present during this time to accept condolences. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. David Markus and Pastor Lorah Houser Jankord will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Redfield. A luncheon will be held at Shanty Haven in Redfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home (www.hykefuneralhome.com).

Jean was born on August 23, 1926 to LaVester and Anna (Flemmer) Graves. Jean graduated from Redfield High School in 1944. She married John "Jack" Jankord on November 11, 1946 in Oakland, CA returning to SD shortly after their wedding. They were married 67 years. Jean and Jack were blessed with five children within nine years: Mary Ann, Jeff, Debra Jean, Dean, and Rich. As well as mothering Jean worked alongside Jack in the Bus Cafe, the Sale Barn Restaurant and the Coffee Shop. After a short time in Rapid City, Jack and Jean moved to Madison where they owned and operated Jack's Meat Market. In 2001, they moved back to Redfield to "retire" and care for Jean's mother. Jean spent her time tending flower beds, vegetable gardens, walking, and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.

Celebrating her legacy are her local family: Jeff (Yvonne) Jankord, Madison, SD, and children Erin (Luke) Mosey and their children JJ and Brandon Hall, Jada and Gregory Mosey; Jared Jankord and his children Garrett, Jack, Oliver and EllieAnna. Other children are: Mary Ann (Dean) Myers, Spearfish, SD; Debra Jean (David) Markus, Rock Rapids, IA; Dean (Diane) Jankord, Lonsdale, MN, and Rich (Lorah Houser) Jankord, Tulare, SD. She is also survived by eleven other grandchildren and twelve more great grandchildren.

The family prefers memorials be given to your favorite Christian church or the Redfield School Foundation.