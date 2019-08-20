Alicia Beyer, age 86, of Brandon, SD, went to be with our Lord & Savior, surrounded by her children, along with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren on August 19, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD.

Memorial service will be 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 24th at Weiland Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Ramona.

Alicia Salazar was born on September 1, 1932 in Costa Rica. She married Allan Beyer, Sr., who was serving in the military and to this union there were six children born. Alicia loved life, all animals especially "Toto." She loved to dance, listening to music and just spending as much time as possible with her family. We were so blessed to have her as our Mom and we will always cherish the memories!

She is survived by her six children, Arlene Beyer of Sioux Falls, Allan Jr. (Carol) of Madelia, MN, Cindy Foos of Sioux Falls, Annette (Brendan) O'Brien of Sioux Falls, Scott Beyer of Harrisburg, SD and Chris Beyer (Sheri Roelfsema) of Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren & 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Allan Beyer, Sr. and son-in-law, Gary Foos.

We want to thank the wonderful staff at Bethany Homes in Brandon & Asera Care Hospice. They cared for our mom with such care and compassion.