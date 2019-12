Jerald Francis Mentele, 78, of Epiphany, died on Dec. 17, 2019, in Bridgewater.

Services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 21, at Epiphany Catholic Church. Visitation is Friday from 6-7 p.m. at the church.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1940, to Peter and Rosa (Arens) Mentele. He married Beverly Wanamaker on June 30, 1966; she died on Oct. 15, 1975. On June 10, 1978, he married Holly Parsons.

Survivors include his wife; 7 children, David, Steve, Stephanie, Danielle, Jeremy, Nicole and Naomi.

