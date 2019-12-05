December 5, 2019

Irene Hofer - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Irene Hofer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:56 pm

Irene Hofer By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Irene Hofer, 67, died on Dec. 4, 2019. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard.

Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church.

Irene Tschetter was born on Feb. 1, 1952, at Madison to Paul and Rachel (Hofer) Tschetter. She married Mike Hofer on Sept. 15, 1974. She worked at PBM for 26 years, retiring in 2016.

Survivors include her husband; son Michael; daughters Aileen Wipf and Janet Wollman; 8 grandchildren; and 7 siblings.

www.willoughbyfh.com

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, December 5, 2019 3:56 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.