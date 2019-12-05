Irene Hofer, 67, died on Dec. 4, 2019. Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard.

Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church.

Irene Tschetter was born on Feb. 1, 1952, at Madison to Paul and Rachel (Hofer) Tschetter. She married Mike Hofer on Sept. 15, 1974. She worked at PBM for 26 years, retiring in 2016.

Survivors include her husband; son Michael; daughters Aileen Wipf and Janet Wollman; 8 grandchildren; and 7 siblings.

