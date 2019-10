Kelly Eugene "Swisher" Sullivan, 66, of Iowa City, formerly of Madison, died on Oct. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Visitation will be Fri., Nov. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at the Weiland Funeral Chapel with sharing of memories at 7 p.m. A private family committal service will be held in St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.