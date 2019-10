Donald Eugene Jensen, 82, died on Oct. 2, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Private burial will be held later.

Jensen was born on Aug. 8, 1937, and married Nona Donat. On Feb. 14, 1988, he married Juanda Golay.

Survivors include his wife, Juanda; 2 children, James and Ellen; three stepchildren, Rob Golay, Brad Golay and Michelle Pangburn; and 2 sisters.