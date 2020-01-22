Olga Abraham

Olga Julia Abraham went to be with her beloved husband on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be prior to services at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Ramona. Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Friday, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home.

Olga was born June 13, 1926 on a farm east of Madison, SD to Michael and Anna (Graese) Janke. She attended elementary school in Junius and graduated from Beadle High School in 1944. Olga married Benjamin George Abraham on April 10, 1947. They farmed in the Ramona area. Three children were added to their union, Barbara, Jolene, and Allen.

She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church by singing in the choir, serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the Parish Education Board, taught during VBS in summer, the Medary Conference, and the Medary Conference of Women.

Her service continued in the community of Ramona as she participated as a 4-H Leader, as a Poll Watcher for the Republican Party, as she led fund-raisers for the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, and American Heart Association. She volunteered at the Ramona Assisted Living and the Evergreen Skilled Nursing Center where she became very good friends with Shristi. She loved caring for her flower gardens and feeding her birds.

It was not unusual to see the ground covered in goldfinches and hovering hummingbirds. Among many other things, Olga is remembered for her homemade strawberry jam served on fresh homemade bread, her angel food birthday cakes with 7-minute frosting, singing multiple verses of "Grandpa Abraham had a farm" and always just being there. Some of her favorite titles were mom, grandma, Grandma A, and grandma-great.

Olga remained on the farm until after a fall in 2017. She has been lovingly cared by her second family at Heritage Senior Living.

She is survived by three children, Barbara (Dave) Klein of Dell Rapids, Jolene (Randy) Williams of Sioux Falls, Allen (Beth) Abraham of Ramona; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Marie DeBoer and Ella Koepp; and 2 brothers, Leonard "Bud" Janke and Kenneth Janke.

Olga is preceded in death by her husband, Ben, May 24, 2012; her parents; 4 sisters (Ruth Plack, Viola Janke, Florence Malthesen, and Lorraine Mulvihill); and one brother (Harold Janke).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com.