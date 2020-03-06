March 6, 2020

David Hojnacke - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

David Hojnacke

Posted: Thursday, March 5, 2020 3:14 pm

David W. Hojnacke, 18, died on Feb. 29, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 11, 2002.

Survivors include his parents, John and Melissa Hojnacke; brother, Shawn; sister, Haley; grandparents, Genevieve Hojnacke, William and Mary Erickson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David T. Hojnacke; uncle, Michael A. Hojnacke; and aunt, Laurie M. Erickson.

The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m. Sat., March 7, at the West Center Chapel in Omaha, Neb., followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Private interment will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or St. Jude Hospital.

