Mary Engbrecht, 83, of Mitchell, died on Dec. 20, 2019, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Services were Dec. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial was in West Vermillion Cemetery, rural Marion.

Survivors include 5 children, Dennis (Pamela) Engbrecht, Fairfield, Iowa, LuAnn Neugebauer, Brandon, Tamara (Steve) Brinkman, Mitchell, Doug (Kathy) Engbrecht, Madison, and Kim (Mike) Ostbye, Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Muriel (Vern) Stoecker, Aberdeen; 2 sisters-in-law, Vi Engbrecht of Marion and Darlene Engbrecht of Brandon.

Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell supervised arrangements.