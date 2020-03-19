March 19, 2020

Darlene J. Renner

Darlene J. Renner

Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:52 pm

Darlene J. Renner

Darlene J. Renner, age 97, of Yankton, formerly of Madison, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Arrangements are pending.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com

