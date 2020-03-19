Darlene J. Renner, age 97, of Yankton, formerly of Madison, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are pending.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.ellsworthfh.com
Posted: Thursday, March 19, 2020 2:52 pm
